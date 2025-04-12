‘Mythic Quest’ Canceled After Season 4 at Apple TV+

“Mythic Quest” has been canceled after four seasons at Apple TV+, but the workplace comedy is not gone for good just yet, TheWrap has learned.

As a special sendoff for the series and its fans, the finale episode of Season 4, which aired March 26, will be adapted to formally bring the series’ final chapter to a close. The updated finale episode is set to premiere on Apple TV+ next week.

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, ‘Mythic Quest’ is coming to a close. We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it,” executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby and Rob McElhenney said in a joint statement. “Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode — so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

“Mythic Quest” followed the making of the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time. The cast learns that the hardest fought battles do not just happen within the game but in the office.

All four chapters of “Mythic Quest” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+, alongside “Side Quest,” an expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe that explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. Season 4 of the workplace comedy featured McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

“To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning,” the executive producers said.

“Mythic Quest” was produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.