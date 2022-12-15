‘Mythic Quest’ Gets ‘Mere Mortals’ Spinoff on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced on Thursday that its gamer comedy “Mythic Quest” is getting a spinoff with “Mere Mortals,” a new eight-episode extension series from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Charlie Day serving as executive producers.

“Mere Mortals” will explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the fictional multi-player game.

Currently in its third season, “Mythic Quest,” from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, is about the creative team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time. The series received an early Season 3 and 4 renewal. It costars Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, and Naomi Ekperigin.

“Mere Mortals” is written by “Mythic Quest” star Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney.

The new series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will serve as executive producers.

“Mere Mortals” joins the other departure episodes of “Mythic Quest,” including the upcoming episode “Sarian,” set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, Dec. 16; 2021’s “Everlight;” “A Dark Quiet Death” from Season 1; “Backstory!” from Season 2; and, the standalone episode, “Mythic Quest: Quarantine.”