Apple released a new trailer for the second season of “Mythic Quest” on Friday, with the Raven’s Banquet team returning to the office post-quarantine for a new expansion.

The new season will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 7, marking the show’s return after last May’s remotely produced quarantine special. Here’s the full season description from Apple:

With the quarantine finally over, season two of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Also Read: How Rob McElhenney Pulled Off a Quarantine Episode of 'Mythic Quest': 'It Was Absolute, Abject Hell'

The comedy stars “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, the creative director of the video game studio behind the fictional hit game “Mythic Quest.” Season 1 followed the team’s launch of a new expansion called “Raven’s Banquet.”

McElhenney co-created the series with “Always Sunny” partner Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. Executive producers include McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce.