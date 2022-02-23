The 2022 NAACP Image Awards announced another batch of winners Wednesday night, led by Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.” Hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones scooped up awards for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information, as well as Oustanding Talk Series.
Spanning numerous categories – including reality TV, motion pictures, news, animated and children’s series – the third night of the non-televised awards also crowned “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” a double winner for Outstanding Variety or Game Show and Outstanding Host in the same category.
“SNL” alum Maya Rudolph was recognized for her guest-hosting gig on the sketch show, for which she’s also won two consecutive Emmys.
Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” took prizes for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, along with Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture) for co-writer and director Jeymes Samuel.
The non-televised honors known as the NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience are hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett this year, and announced over five nights, from Feb. 21-Feb. 25. Audiences can watch the ceremonies virtually by visiting naacpimageawards.net and youtube.com/naacpimageawards.
Night one’s winners included Will Smith and Nikole Hannah-Jones; Issa Rae and Barry Jenkins were among those awarded on the second night.
The live telecast of the 53rd NAACP Awards will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and features a performance by Mary J. Blige on Feb. 26 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on BET.
Read below for the full list of Night 3 winners.
Outstanding Talk Series
“Red Table Talk”
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith- “Red Table Talk”
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
“Wild ‘n Out”
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“The Reidout”
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”
Outstanding Children’s Program
“Family Reunion”
Outstanding Animated Series
“We The People”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Cree Summer- “Rugrats”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Letitia Wright- “Sing 2”
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Danny Boyd Jr.- “Bruised”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Jeymes Samuel- “The Harder They Fall”
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Harder They Fall”
Outstanding International Motion Picture
7 Prisoners
Outstanding Guest Performance
Maya Rudolph- “Saturday Night Live”
Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award
Texas House Democratic Caucus, Texas Legislative Black Caucus and Mexican American Legislative Caucus