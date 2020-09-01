‘Nail in the Coffin': Vampiro’s Doctor Wants to Know How Wrestling Legend Is ‘Even F–ing Walking’ (Exclusive Video)

Ian Hodgkinson, a.k.a. pro-wrestling’s Vampiro, is still undead — try as he, his opponents and the industry might.

In feature-length documentary “Nail in the Coffin: The Rise and Fall of Vampiro,” the semi-retired Lucha Libre legend “reveals the harsh realities behind the glamour of being in the world of wrestling.” That’s according to the doc’s logline, having seen the film, but we can attest to the harshness of Hodgkinson’s wrestling style — and his lifestyle.

You’ll still have to wait a few days to watch the movie, but readers will immediately see what we mean via the video above. In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek, his doctor wonders “How are you even f—ing walking?”

When a medical doctor adopts the “F” word as part of his bedside manner, you know your body is f—ed up. Vamp’s “25 concussions,” 16 broken noses and four broken eye sockets will do that to a practicing physician, we suppose.

Also Read: We Asked the Guy Who Operates WWE ThunderDome About the Tech's Post-COVID Future

Below is the remainder of the documentary’s official description:

Hodgkinson tells the astonishing story about his meteoric rise to fame in the 90’s and how it almost killed him. Yet none of that was as back-breaking as his current life – working behind-the-scenes as the Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico City and Lucha Underground in Los Angeles, while simultaneously raising his teenage daughter Dasha in remote Northern Canada as a single parent. Unlike many professional wrestling documentaries before, director Michael Paszt has constructed a fascinating and heartfelt look at a wrestler who has overcome and continues to battle with physical injuries, sexual abuse, and drug addiction. Not to mention the wild stories of working for Milli Vanilli, and wrestling alongside the punk rock band The Misfits – Vampiro’s stories are multi-faceted and completely enthralling. Told through an engrossing collection of home videos and personal interviews with his closest friends and family, “Nail in the Coffin” is an intimate and genuine look into a single father grappling with fame, the pressures of professional and personal responsibilities, and his own mortality.

Also Read: Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Tells Us How Close WWE's SummerSlam 2020 Was to Being on a Boat

“Nail in the Coffin” is directed by Michael Paszt, who produces alongside Pasha Patriki and Paszt. Maye Ornelas is associate producer.

The documentary is executive produced by Hodgkinson, Gregor Habsburg, Jacquelyn Frisco, Marisela Peña, Dorain Roldån, James Fler and Andrew Thomas Hunt.

The 88-minute-long “Nail in the Coffin” gets a limited theatrical release on Friday, Sept. 4. It will be made available on VOD/digital on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“Nail in the Coffin: The Rise and Fall of Vampiro” made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2019.