Where to Stream the Original ‘The Naked Gun’ Movies Right Now

“The Naked Gun” is in theaters now, introducing fans to the famous Frank Drebin’s son: Frank Drebin. Frank Jr. is played by Liam Neeson, and he carries on his father’s legacy with pride. But, have you caught up on his father’s legacy lately?

Leslie Nielsen originated the bumbling cop Frank Drebin on “Police Squad!” back in 1982. In 1988, “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” hit theaters, and became an instant hit. It spawned two sequels in the following years, but the good news is, you don’t need to see the first three films to understand Akiva Schaeffer’s new one.

That said, if you want to watch them — either for the first time, or just to remember how much you love them, or even to hold the new one up to for comparison — you can stream them all right now, and conveniently all in the same place.

Where to stream the “Naked Gun” movies

Right now, all three of the original “Naked Gun” movies are streaming on Paramount+ with a regular subscription. The first two can also be found over on MGM+.

Can I stream any of them without a subscription?

You can, yes. The third film, “Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult,” is available to stream free right now on Pluto TV and Sling TV.

Can I stream the new “Naked Gun” movie?

Not yet. “The Naked Gun” is exclusively in theaters right now. We’ll update you when it joins its predecessors online.

Do I have to watch these movies before the new one?

You certainly do not. Akiva Schaeffer’s “The Naked Gun” is largely self-contained, with just a handful of nods to the original films. If you’ve seen those movies, you’ll be able to have a few extra chuckles, but in terms of understanding the plot and characters, you’ll be just fine.