‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff ‘Tom Swift’ in the Works at The CW

The CW is developing a spinoff of its “Nancy Drew” series featuring the classic literary character Tom Swift.

In the new TV iteration, the character is described as a “Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father.” The role has not yet been cast but is expected to make an appearance on “Nancy Drew’s” upcoming second season, with the potential for a backdoor pilot later in the season.

“Nancy Drew” showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor and co-creator Noga Landau co-created the new spinoff with “Empire” alum Cameron Johnson. “Nancy Drew” executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will also executive produce the spinoff alongside Lis Rowinski.

The “Nancy Drew” and “Tom Swift” book series are both published by Stratemeyer Syndicate, which also publishes the “Hardy Boys” and “Bobbsey Twins” books. The new spinoff marks an attempt to build a franchise out of “Nancy Drew” similar to the network’s various “Vampire Diaries” spinoffs or its suite of DC superhero series.

“Tom Swift” will follow the character as he embarks “on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him,” per the series description. “His missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”