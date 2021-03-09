Nancy Grace will host a new “America’s Most Wanted” aftershow on Fox Nation starting March 15. Tuesday’s announcement also noted that Grace signed a new multiyear deal with Fox Nation to continue hosting “Crime Stories With Nancy Grace.”

“America’s Most Wanted Overtime” will stream on the Fox News Media platform following the linear broadcast of the flagship program’s revival on Fox networks. “Overtime” is part of the slate of “Fox Justice”-branded shows.

“Overtime” will run on Fox Nation every Monday at 10 p.m. ET when Elizabeth Vargas finishes hosting the linear version on broadcast. Grace will take a deeper look into the cases and suspects profiled on the show. “America’s Most Wanted” will also be available to Fox Nation subscribers.

“Working with Fox Nation is an honor,” Grace said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue pursuing my mission and to collaborate with the iconic series ‘America’s Most Wanted.’ There are a staggering number of unsolved cases that deserve national attention and together we will continue to bring them to light.”

Fox Nation president Jason Klarman added: “Nancy brings an unmatched passion and track record for breaking down crimes that have captivated our nation. Her relentless drive to provide a voice to victims and her impressive career and dedication to the law make her the perfect fit for our platform and we are thrilled to expand Nancy’s role with Fox Nation.”

In January, Fox announced the “America’s Most Wanted” revival. The unscripted show, based on the original series hosted by John Walsh, which ran on Fox from 1988-2011 and on Lifetime from 2011-2012, is set to premiere alongside the Fox Nation companion show in March and, per Fox, “will investigate some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.”