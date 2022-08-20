Fox Nation announced earlier this week that it was getting into original feature filmmaking, beginning with Nancy Naigle’s “The Shell Collector,” and the author said the project is a faithful recreation of the novel.

“I’m grateful the amazing Fox Nation team chose ‘The Shell Collector’ to be the first movie in their expansion into film production,” Naigle said in an exclusive statement to TheWrap. “This is the book of my heart. Writing this story helped me navigate my grief following the loss of my husband. My hope for the book was that when my readers face that type of loss, hope and comfort from this story will lift from their heart and help them navigate it a little easier. For ‘The Shell Collector’ to touch even more hearts in movie format is more than I could have ever dreamed of. My heart is filled with so much joy over the beautiful story adaptation. Every special moment is represented in the film.”

On Tuesday, Fox Nation said “The Shell Collector” would premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The movie follows widow Amanda Whittier, a mom of two, who befriends “interesting characters in her small seaside town as she looks to forge ahead with her new life following the death of her husband,” per a logline from the streamer. “Throughout the journey, three friends find encouragement in the most mysterious places, discover a love that’s bigger than their pain, healing their wounded hearts in ways none of them could have hoped for or expected.”

“The Shell Collector” stars Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgin. It’s produced in association with Cartel Pictures.

In addition to “The Shell Collector,” executive vice president of development, John Finley, said the streaming service has three more original films on the way, with the next one coming out this holiday season.