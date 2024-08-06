Nancy Pelosi Hasn’t Spoken With Biden Since He Dropped Out, but Denies Pressuring Him: ‘I Did Not, I Did Not, I Did Not’ | Video

Nancy Pelosi had nothing to do with Joe Biden’s decision to end his 2024 presidential campaign, she told CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday night. Despite numerous memes that indicate otherwise — portraying her as a Machiavellian power player — when asked if she put any pressure on the president, Pelosi replied, “I did not, I did not, I did not.”

But Pelosi also admitted she hasn’t spoken to Biden since he announced his decision. Her reasoning: “We’re all busy.”

Bash pushed further and asked if “everything is OK” with Pelosi and Biden’s relationship, to which the former speaker of the House answered, “You’d have to ask him, but I hope so.”

“Look, I have loved Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years,” Pelosi continued. “We have… I was party chair in California, then I became a member of Congress, and then… House member, House speaker, working with him all along. I think he has made one of the biggest contributions to our country in the shortest period of time of any president you can name.”

“He’s been a great president with a vision for our country based on values, knowledge, and judgment, and a heart full of love for the American people,” she added. Pelosi also praised Biden for his work as a diplomat in freeing American hostages this past week.

Pelosi and Bash also spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris’ imminent running mate announcement, which is due to be made before she speaks in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Pelosi specifically praised Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a “good pick,” but added that Harris has “six good picks.”

“I think they’re all great, and whoever she picks, I’m for,” Pelosi said. “But Tim Walz is wonderful. He has chaired for our Veterans Affairs Committee.” Still, she made sure to drop some praise for fellow VP frontrunner Gov. Josh Shapiro. “The governor of Pennsylvania is remarkable and a real star.”

Shapiro’s potential candidacy has prompted calls of antisemitism against those who oppose him, due to his support for Israel and the fact that he is Jewish, as well as describing himself as a “Zionist.” Also on Monday, Congressman Jake Auchincloss told CNN’s Kasie Hunt that conversations about Shapiro have a “strong undercurrent of antisemitism” that is “unacceptable.”

“I think it’s probably more about policy,” Pelosi weighed in as she pushed aside the anti that Shapiro opponents are antisemitic,”but the decision will be made by our candidate for president of the United States, and it’s important for people to weigh in as they think.”

You can watch the interview with House speaker emerita Nancy Pelosi in the video above.