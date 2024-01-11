Nancy Pelosi Tells ‘Morning Joe’ She Hasn’t Seen Congress Run This Poorly in Her 35-Year Tenure | Video 

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, where she discussed the current congressional dysfunction being unlike anything she’s experienced in her tenure.

Pelosi mentioned an instance the day prior where House Republicans failed to pass a rule on the floor “so they dismissed us all for the day.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough then asked, “Have you ever seen any Congress run as badly as this Republican House over the past year and a half?”

“I haven’t, no, in the 35 years I have been there,” Pelosi replied in video you can watch above. “It’s pretty terrible. But in any event, again, we have to win.”

During the interview, Pelosi also briefly touched on former President Donald Trump’s Fox News town hall on Wednesday evening, which she said “I didn’t see last night as you can just well imagine.”

The former House speaker then turned to healthcare, noting that Trump has said “Obamacare sucks.”

“And this is in keeping with his attitude toward the health and well-being of the American people,” Pelosi continued. “And a woman’s right to choose is a very important part of that.”

Pelosi said that the Democrat’s goal is to make “sure people are aware of that.”

“As you may recall, in 2018 when we won, people said, ‘Oh weren’t you lucky that healthcare emerged as such an important issue in the campaign.’ I said, ‘No, we weren’t lucky. We made our own luck,” Pelosi said.

“We had 10,000 events around the country where people told their stories,” she added. “It wasn’t about provisions, it was about personal experience.”

“Is Joe Biden making his own luck?” Scarborough questioned.

“Well, we have to help him do that,” Pelosi replied. “Election campaigns are about mobilization outside and he is our centerpiece.”