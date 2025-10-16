Nancy Pelosi Goes Ballistic on ‘Serious Journalist’ From MyPillow CEO’s MAGA News Channel: ‘Shut Up!’ | Video

Nancy Pelosi got fed up with questions from a “serious journalist” who worked for MyPillow CEO’s MAGA news channel, LindellTV, and told her to shut up.

On Tuesday, LindellTV D.C. correspondent Alison Steinberg pressed Pelosi on the Jan. 6 insurrection, asking again and again if the new committee examining the day would find her liable. Pelosi ignored the barrage until she was asked about the National Guard.

“Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6th,” Steinberg asked.

“Shut up,” Pelosi said. “I did not refuse the National Guard. The President didn’t send it! Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you are a serious journalist?”

LindellTV is the creation of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who rose to prominence in the MAGA space. Other members of the organization include Cara Castronuova and Steve Bannon. Following Pelosi’s dust-up with Steinberg, social media users were shocked to learn that LindellTV was a thing.

“WTF is Lindell TV,” one X user asked. “Does every conspiracy person have a channel now?”

“Lindell TV as in Mike ‘My Pillow’ Lindell? LOL there’s an honest broker,” another posted.

“No shade, Democrats should’ve had this energy a long time ago,” a third posted on the video.

Steinberg has been soaking up the attention from the altercation. Her own X account is full of retweets from the event, memes from followers and a throwback photo to what she called her “activist days” where she was holding a sign that said “Pelosi is the Virus.”

In honor of Nancy, here’s a throwback to my activist era 🥂#shutup pic.twitter.com/XuDnoTd8p0 — Alison Steinberg (@alisonintheknow) October 15, 2025