Watch Protesters Interrupt Nancy Pelosi on Stephen Colbert: ‘Would You Like to Respond to What They’re Saying?’ | Video

“You cannot have peace unless you have a two-state solution,” Pelosi responds to the “Late Show” interruption

Nancy Pelosi on "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (Credit: CBS)
Nancy Pelosi on "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (Credit: CBS)

Protesters interrupted Nancy Pelosi’s segment on a live episode of “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

While Pelosi discussed her position on America’s support of Israel in the ongoing war with Hamas — “War has no role in a civilized society” – shouts came from the back of the studio. She tried continuing her thought, but the shouts persisted.

“As you can see from the continuing protest out here, that answer is unsatisfying to some people,” Colbert said. “They believe the United States … hold on one second, would you like to respond to what they’re saying?”

The host then silenced the shouting and deciphered what was being said for Pelosi, noting that they were protesting the United States having “any role in supplying Israel arms to kill the people of Gaza.”

“Israel has a right to defend itself and the hostages should be returned,” Pelosi replied. “But the other part of it, that’s been so major for all of us for many years, is that there must be a two-state solution. You cannot have peace unless you have a two-state solution.”

She continued, “Israel, a secure Jewish Democratic state in the region; and Palestine, the Palestinians having their own secure country there as well.”

Her answer didn’t stop a bit more shouting from protesters, but Colbert wrapped the interview there, asking Pelosi to “please come again, we can continue the conversation.”

Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention continues Wednesday from Chicago. Watch the full interview, above.

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

