‘Narcos: Mexico’ to End With Season 3 – Here’s Your First Look (Video)

For once, those sniffles you hear aren’t a coke thing: “Narcos: Mexico” will come to an end with its upcoming third season, Netflix said on Monday. The streaming service also released a teaser of the show’s final episodes.

Watch the video above, which also reveals that the final “blow” (get it, because cocaine?) of “Narcos: Mexico” will debut Nov. 5.

Here’s the description for “Narcos: Mexico’s” 10-episode third and final season: Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…

“Narcos: Mexico” stars Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a. “Bad Bunny,” is a final season guest star.

The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard (who is showrunner for Season 3) and Eric Newman. Directors include Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante and Wagner Moura

“Narcos: Mexico,” a spinoff of the original “Narcos,” hails from Gaumont.

