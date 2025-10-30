NASA Blasts Off on Kim Kardashian’s Claim the Moon Landing Was Fake: ‘We’ve Been … 6 Times!’

NASA hit back after Kim Kardashian expressed doubt about the moon landing, reminding the reality star we’ve actually been there six times.

On Thursday, Sean Duffy, NASA’s acting administrator, took to social media to make sure that Kardashian understood that the 1969 moon landing actually happened. Kardashian insinuated otherwise on a recent episode of her Hulu TV series, “The Kardashians.”

“Yes, Kim Kardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before … 6 times!” Duffy wrote. “And even better: NASA Artemis is going back under the leadership of POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”

Duffy was prompted to respond after the latest episode of “The Kardashians” landed on Hulu Thursday. In it, the reality star is shown on the set of her other TV series, “All’s Fair,” talking with co-star Sarah Paulson about the moon landing. She reads off quotes from an interview with astronaut Buzz Aldrin about the landing in-question, pointing out that he has “gotten old and now he like, slurs.”

Kardashian explains ” I think it didn’t happen” while Paulson seems to humor her by saying she’ll “go on a massive deep dive” on the legitimacy of the moon landing. But the reality star does not leave the subject there.

Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!



And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS.



We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀



🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/CkexEEPFSv — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025

“I center conspiracies all the time,” Kardashian said in a confessional moment. “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake.”

Much of Aldrin’s comments — which added new fuel to the fire for faked moon landing conspiracy theorists — likely came from an interview he did with Conan O’Brien, where he said parts of the landing broadcast were animated.

A Reuters report dove into the issue and explained Aldrin “was referring to animations used by broadcasters at the time in their coverage of the moon landing, intercut with real footage. The moon landing did take place and men did walk on the moon.”