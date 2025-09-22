Tamara Kotevska’s ‘The Tale of Silyan’ Lands at Nat Geo for Theatrical, Streaming Release

National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired worldwide rights to “The Tale of Silyan” from Tamara Kotevska, the Oscar-nominated director of “Honeyland,” in collaboration with Concordia Studio, The Corner Shop and Ciconia Film, the company announced Monday.

“The Tale of Silyan” has been selected to represent North Macedonia in International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. The doc won the “Best Film” Cinema and Arts Award at the 82nd Venice Film Festival and also recently played at the Toronto Film Festival.

“The Tale of Silyan” is a poignant and visually arresting story set in the heart of rural North Macedonia. Nikola, a farmer grappling with the harsh realities of new government policies, finds himself unable to sell his land or crops. When his family leaves in search of a better life abroad, Nikola takes a job as a landfill attendant, where he encounters the injured white stork Silyan.

As he nurses the bird back to health, an unlikely bond forms between man and animal. Woven through their journey is a rich North Macedonian folktale, infusing the film with a lyrical, mythical quality. The result is a deeply moving film that touches on climate change, economic migration, resilience and the quiet power of connection.

National Geographic Documentary Films will roll out “The Tale of Silyan” at festivals around the world before releasing it in theaters ahead of its global streaming debut on Disney+.

Kotevska and Jean Dakar (who doubles as cinematographer) produce for Ciconia Film, alongside The Corner Shop’s Anna Hashmi, as well as Jordanco Petkovski. The film is executive produced by Concordia Studio’s Oscar-winner Davis Guggenheim (“An Inconvenient Truth”), Laurene Powell Jobs, Casey Meurer and Lizzie Fox. Martin Ivanov edited the film and Joe Wilson Davies and HunOuk Park composed the music.

The deal was negotiated by UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.