“The Stand” star Nat Wolff has joined the cast of Peacock’s “Joe Exotic” limited series, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Nat Wolff will play Travis Maldonado, one of Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel’s husbands. Maldonado was featured in Netflix’s hit “Tiger King” docuseries last year and in the Wondery podcast that serves as the basis for the Peacock scripted adaptation. Maldonado married Schreibvogel in 2013 at the age of 19 and died by suicide in 2017.

“Joe Exotic” centers on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit and sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry.

Kate McKinnon stars in the series as Carole Baskin, alongside John Cameron Mitchell as Schreibvogel.

Etan Frankel is writer and executive producer on the series under his overall deal with UCP. McKinnon serves as executive producer along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. Justin Tipping will direct the first four episodes.