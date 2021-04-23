Natalie Chaidez Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ as Co-Showrunner

Natalie Chaidez has joined HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” as co-showrunner for Season 2. She’ll team with series creator Steve Yockey in the role.

“The Flight Attendant” is described as a “dark comedic thriller” starring Kaley Cuoco as a flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened. Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, with Season 2 set to follow Cuoco’s character on a “new adventure,” per HBO Max.

Chaidez most recently served as executive producer and writer on USA Network crime drama “Queen of the South,” which earlier this month returned for its fifth and final season at the cable network.

She also previously created and executive produced the Syfy drama series “Hunters,” and has written on and/or produced for “12 Monkeys,” “In Plain Sight,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Heroes,” “Judging Amy” and “New York Undercover.”

“The Flight Attendant” debuted in November as one of HBO Max’s buzziest original series to date and was quickly picked up for a second season at the streamer. Earlier this year, the show received a pair of Golden Globe nominations for musical or comedy series and lead actress Cuoco.

Chaidez is represented by CAA and Circle of Confusion.