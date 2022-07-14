Chris Hemsworth went the extra mile to make sure his co-star Natalie Portman felt comfortable kissing him on the set of “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning, because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful,” Portman revealed during an interview with the U.K. radio show “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.”

The actress clarified that she would never ask Hemsworth to change his diet for her, but she appreciated the gesture.

“That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person,” she said.

Tessa Thompson, who joined Portman for the interview, explained how big of a deal it was for Hemsworth to temporarily cut out meat: “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

According to both women, the move isn’t out of character for Hemsworth, who they described as “pretty great” both on set and off.

“Even when he’s grumpy, he’s pretty cute and nice,” Thompson said. “He does get grumpy and he does get hangry, but he’s still sweet.”