It’s that Slime Time of the year again. Nickelodeon is turning to CBS Sports analyst “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson and social media influencer Charli D’ Amelio to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

As it does every year, the KCAs are set to wow viewers with mind-blowing and gravity-defying stunts, celeb speeches, artist performances, games, magical illusions and tricks, plus a whole lotta slime. Kicking off the awards will be co-hosts Burleson and D’Amelio, who both shared their excitement for event.

“Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can’t wait to bring that same energy and slime as co-host of the iconic Kids’ Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we’re all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year’s show,” Burleson said.

The KCAs air live Saturday, March 4 at 7p.m. ET/PT. Musical performances will be announced at a later date.

“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!” D’Amelio said. “Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!”

This year’s nominee list includes Beyoncé, Chris Evans, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Serena Williams. However, some KCA first-time nominees include Letitia Wright, Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, Gayle, Joji and Nicky Youre.

As for television series, “Stranger Things” leads with six nominations, and is followed by “That Girl Lay Lay,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.”

Check out the full list of nominees below.

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

“Ms. Marvel”

“Raven’s Home”

“That Girl Lay Lay”

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

“The Really Loud House”

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

“Cobra Kai”

“iCarly”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

“Stranger Things”

“Wednesday”

“Young Rock”

“Young Sheldon”

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

“America’s Funniest Home Videos”

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Floor Is Lava”

“MasterChef Junior”

“The Masked Singer”

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous”

“Rugrats”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

“Teen Titans Go!”

“The Loud House”

“The Smurfs”

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”)

Imogen Cohen (Zina, “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

Raven-Symoné (“Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home”)

Sofia Wylie (“Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series“)

“That Girl Lay Lay“ (Lay Lay, “That Girl Lay Lay”)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, “Bunk’d”)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series“”)

Tyler Wladis (Roy, “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, “The Really Loud House”)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan”)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Hilary Duff (Sophie, “How I Met Your Father”)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, “Wednesday”)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, “Stranger Things”)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, “iCarly”)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, “Stranger Things”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, “Black-ish”)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, “Stranger Things”)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, “Obi-Wan-Kenobi”)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, “Stranger Things”)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, “Stranger Things”)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, “iCarly”)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, “Cobra Kai”)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Adam”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Hocus Pocus 2“

“Jurassic World Dominion“

“Monster High The Movie”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth (“Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder“)

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, “Jurassic World: Dominion“)

Dwayne Johnson (“Black Adam“/“Teth-Adam, Black Adam“)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2“)

Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)

Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, “Top Gun: Maverick”)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/“The Scarlet Witch,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“)

Letitia Wright (Shuri, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, “Enola Holmes 2“)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, “Thor: Love and Thunder”)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus 2”)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

“DC League of Super-Pets”

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

“Lightyear“

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“The Bad Guys”

“Turning Red”

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Andy Samberg (Dale, “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, “Lightyear”)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, “DC League of Super-Pets”)

Kevin Hart (Ace, “DC League of Super-Pets”)

Steve Carell (Gru, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”)

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Awkwafina (Tarantula, “The Bad Guys”)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, “Lightyear”)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”)

Sandra Oh (Ming, “Turning Red”)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”)

MUSIC:FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Paramore

FAVORITE SONG

“About Damn Time”- Lizzo

“Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift

“As It Was”- Harry Styles

“Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class”- Jack Harlow

“I Ain’t Worried”- OneRepublic

“Lift Me Up”- Rihanna

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Bam Bam”- Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

“Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

“I Like You (A Happier Song)”- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

“Numb”- Marshmello, featuring Khalid

“Stay With Me”- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Devon Cole

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Joji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Dawn FM”- The Weeknd

“GOD DID”- DJ Khaled

“Harry’s House”- Harry Styles

“Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift

“Renaissance”- Beyoncé

“Special”- Lizzo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

Dixie D’Amelio

JoJo Siwa

Oliver Tree

Stephen Sanchez

That Girl Lay Lay

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

“Gracie’s Corner”

Kids Diana Show

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

FGTeeV

Ninja Kidz TV

Ohana Adventure Family

The Bucket List Family

The Royalty Family

The Williams Family

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Venus Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady



FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET

Dodger Evans

Gino Chopra Jonas

Noon Coleman

Olivia Benson Swift

Piggy Lou Bieber

Toulouse Grande

FAVORITE BOOK

“Cat Kid Comic Club” Book Series

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Book Series

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” Book Series

“Harry Potter” Book Series

“The Adventures of Captain Underpants” Books Series

“The Bad Guys” Book Series

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME