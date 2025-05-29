‘The Rehearsal’ Star Nathan Fielder Calls Out the FAA For Criticizing the HBO Series: ‘They’re Dumb’ | Video

Nathan Fielder, the creator, star and writer of HBO’s “The Rehearsal” called out the Federal Aviation Administration for criticizing the show’s examination of whether or not poor communication between pilots could be the cause of plane crashes.

“That’s dumb. They’re dumb,” Fielder said during a Thursday appearance on CNN. At the time he was responding to a statement from the FAA which claimed that all pilots must undergo specific trainings before and after they’re licensed pilot.

Per the FAA: “The Federal Aviation Administration requires all airline crewmembers (pilots and flight attendants) and dispatchers to complete Crew Resource Management training. They must complete this training before they begin working in their official positions and complete it on a recurring basis afterward.”

In response, Fielder stated that the training the FAA is referring to is merely a slideshow presentation.

“Here’s the issue, is that, they do— like I trained to be a pilot, and I’m a 737 pilot,” Fielder said. “I went through the training. The training is someone shows you a PowerPoint slide, saying if you are a co-pilot and the captain does something wrong, you need to speak up about it. That’s all; that’s the training.”

Fielder, who was joined by aviation safety expert John Goglia, continued: “And they talk about some crashes that happened, but they don’t, they don’t do anything that makes it stick in emotionally and makes you — like, so, pilots think they’ll act a certain way in an accident, but like the crash that just happened here, it seemed like they saw that was sort of the issue, right?”

The comedian appeared on the show to discuss the docu-comedy series’ second season, which is centered around improving communication between pilots so as to prevent airline crashes. In the series, Fielder created scenarios to test his hypothesis and by the end of the series he graduated from his pilot training and steered a 737 with 150 actors on over the Mojave desert.

Making his case even more, Fielder explained that oftentimes, the lack of communication is due to a subordinate feeling uncomfortable with correcting their superior or holding them accountable.

“Well, yes,” Fielder said, agreeing that he’s seen evidence that proves his theory. “That was my whole thing. That’s the whole show. But I mean, it’s like a human thing. You know what I mean? Like there’s definitely stuff, I’m sure you guys, like, you brought up the analogy, but like, I’m sure Pamela [Brown], you don’t say some things to Wolf [Blitzer] or —because you’re — between you two, who would be like the boss or the more — like you’re Wolf Blitzer, right? So, you’re like, your name is first on the thing. So, I’m sure Pamela, at times you, you might not want to say, you know, oh, Wolf wants to do something you don’t think it’s a good idea. You might not want to express that always.”

You can watch Fielder’s segment on CNN in the video above.