‘The Rehearsal’ Season 2 Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Out?

“The Rehearsal” is back and Nathan Fielder is ready to wield his many simulations to help and change lives.

The HBO series went viral in 2022 as Fielder used overly expensive simulations to help real people tackle upcoming problems they were facing. Season 2 seems to be upping the ante as the comedian takes on the aviation industry among others.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of HBO’s “The Rehearsal.”

When does “The Rehearsal” Season 2 premiere?

“The Rehearsal” Season 2 premiere on Sunday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

How can I watch “The Rehearsal” Season 2?

“The Rehearsal” releases on HBO and streams simultaneously on Max.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Rehearsal” will be a weekly release show on Sunday nights. Episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Max as they air on HBO. There will again be six episodes in Season 2 – here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – April 20

Episode 2 – April 27

Episode 3 – May 4

Episode 4 – May 11

Episode 5 – May 18

Episode 6 – May 25

What is “The Rehearsal” Season 2 about?

The second season of Fielder’s odd series will find him working to help people prepare for moments they’re either dreading or looking forward to via elaborate, and often expensive, simulations. This season looks to find him taking on the aviation industry.

The synopsis claims in Season 2 “the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.”

Who is in “The Rehearsal” Season2?

Most of the people in “The Rehearsal” are real aside from the working actors Fielder hires to fill out his simulation. Fielder himself is the constant of the HBO series.