Movie Theaters Bring Back National Cinema Day This Weekend With $4 Tickets

The Cinema Foundation announced on Monday that it is bringing back National Cinema Day, with more than 3,000 theaters offering tickets for all screenings at a price of just $4 on this Sunday, Aug. 27.

Introduced last year, National Cinema Day was created by The Cinema Foundation and its parent organization, the National Association of Theater Owners, as a way to celebrate movie theaters and the experience of moviegoing. When the special discount day was hosted on Sept. 3, NATO reported that 8.1 million tickets were sold through the promotion.

“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes – moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, president of The Cinema Foundation. “We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone. Let’s all go!”

“Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen,” said Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of NATO. “National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.”

Even more tickets will likely be sold this year, as cinemas have a much better stocked lineup of films to offer compared with the end of summer 2022. Along with the huge box office hits “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” films like the DC superhero movie “Blue Beetle” and the animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” will also be available for discount tickets.

New films set for release next weekend, just in time for the $4 ticket promotion, include Sony’s true-story video game racing film “Gran Turismo,” MGM’s R-rated teen comedy “Bottoms” and Lionsgate’s Liam Neeson thriller “Retribution.”

Studios will also be bringing back recent hits and cinematic classics to theaters. Among the special offerings will be a return of Universal’s megahit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut “Lady Bird” and a 50th anniversary re-release of George Lucas’ “American Graffiti.”

“We are thrilled to support the second annual National Cinema Day in partnership with The Cinema Foundation and help drive more movie fans into theaters this summer,” said Jerramy Hainline, senior vice president of Fandango Ticketing, which is a sponsor of the event. “With consumer appetite for top-notch entertainment at a high, and a blockbuster slate of summer movies still in theaters, National Cinema Day allows movie lovers across the country a chance to see one or several titles at a great price.”

A full list of participating cinemas can be found on the National Cinema Day website.