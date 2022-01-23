National Geographic Acquires Rights to Sundance Volcano Doc ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Films has picked up the distribution rights to “Fire of Love,” the documentary about famed volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft that premiered in competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.



Directed by Sara Dosa, the film explores the relationship and achievements of the Kraffts, who captured never-before seen footage of volcanic eruptions and lava flows closer than anyone had ever filmed before. The pair followed their passions to the end, dying in a pyroclastic flow at Mount Unzen in Japan in 1991.



“We are absolutely honored to begin our journey with National Geographic Documentary Films,” said Dosa. “They champion cinematic storytelling about the wonders and power of the natural world, so there is truly no better fit for our ode to love and volcanoes. We are thrilled to take this next step with them to bring the awe-inspiring story of the Kraffts to audiences worldwide.”



“’Fire of Love’ is an eruption of poetry, wonder and romance, a love letter to the natural world and to love itself,” said Carolyn Bernstein, EVP Scripted Content & Documentary Films for National Geographic. “We are honored to collaborate with the immensely talented Sara Dosa and her exceptional filmmaking team on this captivating and visually splendid film.”



The film is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production, with Submarine negotiating the deal with National Geographic.