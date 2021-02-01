ABC has given a pilot order to the drama “National Parks,” co-written and executive produced by “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner.

The drama, which received a put pilot commitment from the network back in 2019, centers on a “small group of elite NPS agents” who solve crimes committed in national parks.

Costner co-wrote the pilot with showrunner Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird. All three will executive produce alongside Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband of Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment; Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios; and director Anthony Hemingway via his Anthony Hemingway Productions banner. The project hails from 20th Television and A+E Studios.

“Our partners at ABC, 20th Television and A+E Studios have given me a great environment to step out of my comfort zone and deliver something special,” Costner said in a statement.

“National Parks” marks the actor’s first writing credit.

For Helbing, the project follows his run as showrunner and executive producer on History and A+E Studios’ “Knightfall.” He is also a veteran of The CW’s “The Flash,” “Black Sails” and “Spartacus.”

The project joins four other drama pilots picked up at ABC, following Sam Esmail’s “Acts of Crime,” the hip-hop music drama “Queens”, “Epic” from “Once Upon a Time” creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis and the off-cycle pilot, “Triage.