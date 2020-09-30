NATO, Directors Guild Urge Congress to Provide More Financial Aid for Theaters

The National Association of Theater Owners has sent a letter to Congress urging federal financial aid for movie theaters, which have struggled since reopening for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and face widespread bankruptcy.

The letter, sent to House and Senate leaders in both parties, was co-signed by the Directors Guild of America, the Motion Picture Association, and more than 70 directors, producers and writers.

“No doubt you are hearing from many, many businesses that need relief,” the letter reads. “Movie theaters are in dire straits, and we urge you to redirect unallocated funds from the CARES Act to proposals that help businesses that have suffered the steepest revenue drops due to the pandemic, or to enact new proposals such as the RESTART Act (S. 3814/H.R. 7481). Absent a solution designed for their circumstances, theaters may not survive the impact of the pandemic.”

Global closures of movie theaters in Q2 of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic have done immense damage to the industry, with NATO reporting that 93% of theaters incurred over 75% in quarterly losses.

While theaters in other parts of the world such as Europe and China have been able to limit their losses as they have reopened over the third quarter of 2020, box office totals in September have fallen approximately 78% year-over-year. The release of “Tenet” has done little to remedy this, grossing nearly $250 million outside the U.S. but only $41.2 million domestically through four weekends.

“If the status quo continues, 69% of small and mid-sized movie theater companies will be forced to file for bankruptcy or to close permanently, and 66% of theater jobs will be lost,” NATO warns. “Our country cannot afford to lose the social, economic, and cultural value that theaters provide.”

More to come…