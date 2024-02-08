NATO Promotes Lou DiGioia to COO

The National Association of Theater Owners has promoted its chief financial officer Lou DiGioia to chief operating officer.

DiGioia will now oversee the association’s internal operations, including finance, human resources, information technology and program implementation, reporting to president/CEO Michael O’Leary.

“I am excited that Lou will help lead NATO into the future as we work on behalf of the dynamic theatrical exhibition industry,” O’Leary said in a statement. “Lou is an avid moviegoer and a natural advocate for movies on the big screen. As COO, his expertise and experience will have an even greater impact promoting and supporting movie theatre owners across the country and around the world.”

Prior to joining NATO as its CFO in 2022, DiGioia served as the COO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Before that, he served as the executive director of nonprofits such as the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and the Mathcounts Foundation, a nonprofit that creates extracurricular math programs for middle school students.

DiGioia holds a BA from Georgetown University, an MBA from George Mason University and a certificate in Performance Measurement of Nonprofit Organizations from Harvard Business School.

“Working at NATO is a dream job for me, and I’m thrilled to be part of building exhibition’s future,” DiGioia said. “NATO’s membership is passionate and creative, and it is an honor to work in this industry every day.”

O’Leary and DiGioia are part of a new leadership group at NATO after the retirement of previous president/CEO John Fithian, who recently established his own consulting firm. O’Leary will make his first major appearance as NATO head at the organization’s annual Las Vegas trade show CinemaCon in April.