NATO’s California/Nevada Division Establishes $1.25 Million Employee Relief Fund
New contribution joins $2.4 million support fund from national theater owners’ group
Jeremy Fuster | April 1, 2020 @ 3:41 PM
Last Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 3:55 PM
The California & Nevada division of the National Association of Theater Owners announced on Wednesday that it has established a $1.25 million relief fund for movie theater employees in those two states. The emergency aid follows the $2.4 million support fund created by NATO’s national office on Monday for employees who have been furloughed as thousands of cinemas have closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will be divided proportionately among eligible member theatre companies based on the number of screens they operate, and will be distributed to employees who have worked a minimum of six months prior to the closures. It will be up to each theater company to determine how the funds they received will be distributed among their employees.
“As we all know, our industry is dependent on our employees for survival, and we want to do what we can to assist them during these challenging times,” said Milton Moritz, NATO of California/Nevada’s president and CEO.
“Movie theatres are an essential part of the community and it is our hope that these funds will in some measure help lighten our members’ employees’ financial burden imposed during the current crisis.”
Since mid-March, hundreds of thousands of movie theaters around the world have been forced to close as governments have ordered shutdowns of all non-essential businesses to contain the spread of the coronavirus. With all income cut off, theater chains like AMC have been forced to furlough both corporate and hourly employees to avoid bankruptcy, and even more stable companies like Cinemark have announced that corporate employees will have to take pay cuts of at least 50%.
On Monday, NATO’s national office announced that it would create a $2.4 million fund for longtime theater employees laid off by the pandemic, with plans for expanded assistance to support the film industry still in development. It has been estimated that over 150,000 theater employees have been temporarily or permanently laid off by the coronavirus crisis.
Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)
The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media that we have lost.
Terrence McNally, a four-time Tony Award-winning playwright, died on March 24 at the age of 81 of complications from the coronavirus. His works included "Master Class," "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune," which later became a film with Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino.
Getty Images
Italian actress Lucia Bosè, who starred in such films as Michelangelo Antonioni’s "Story of a Love Affair" (1950) and Juan Antonio Bardem’s "Death of a Cyclist" (1955), died on March 23 of pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, according to the Guardian. She was 89.
Getty Images
Chef Floyd Cardoz, winner of "Top Chef Masters" Season 3, died at the age of 59 of coronavirus complications on March 25.
Getty Images
Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan," "Crocodile Dundee" and the Lifetime/Netflix series "You," died on March 26 of coronavirus complications. The veteran character actor and regular on New York City stages was 69.
Getty Images
Maria Mercader, a CBS News veteran who worked for over 30 years as a reporter and talent director, died March 29 after testing positive for coronavirus. She was 54.
CBS News
Grammy-winning country music singer Joe Diffie died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He announced his diagnosis just two days prior.
Getty Images
American rock musician Alan Merrill, best known for co-writing and recording the original version of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died March 29 of complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
Getty Images
Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, whose career spanned decades, died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 70.
YouTube
Andrew Jack, a dialect coach who most recently was hired to work with Robert Pattinson on the new Batman movie, died March 31 of complications from coronavirus, TMZ reports. He also appeared in "Star Wars: Episode VII" as a member of Leia's resistance. Jack was 76.
Disney
Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne singer and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" contribute, died at the age of 52 from coronavirus complications, Variety reported.
Getty
1 of 11
While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness
The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media that we have lost.