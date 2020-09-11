Naya Rivera Called for Help as She Drowned, Autopsy Report Says

Naya Rivera’s 4-year-old son told investigators that his mother called for help before she drowned, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press on Friday.

The former “Glee” star “put her arm up in the air and yelled ‘help” before she “disappeared into the water,” the report said.

Rivera’s death was ruled an accidental drowning by the Ventura County Medical Examiner back in July, stating that no evidence of physical trauma or disease was found and no drugs or alcohol were believed to have played a role in her death.

Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Ruled an Accidental Drowning

Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. The boy told authorities Rivera had jumped into the water but did not come back up.

After a lengthy search hindered by visibility issues, a body was recovered on Monday, six days into the recovery effort. The autopsy report stated that Rivera was an able swimmer but had previously suffered from vertigo and a recent sinus infection, the AP reported.

Tests showed anti-anxiety and appetite suppressing drugs in Rivera’s system, though the autopsy report did not list them as factors in her death.

In addition to starring on “Glee” for six seasons, Rivera most recently appeared in the series adaptation of the “Step Up” movies, which previously aired on YouTube Red and will move over to Starz for its upcoming third season. Her other credits include “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad.”

Though she's best known for the role of Santana Lopez on Fox's musical series "Glee," on which she starred from 2009 to 2015, Naya Rivera's acting career began with television roles in early 1990s. Here is a list of 1... Getty "The Royal Family" (1991-92) Rivera's first television role was in the CBS sitcom "The Royal Family" when she was just 4 years old. She played the granddaughter of a mail carrier (Red Foxx) and his wife (Della Reese) wh... CBS "Family Matters" (1992-93) She played another little girl named Gwendolyn in three episodes of "Family Matters." In one scene in the episode "Heart Strings," she asks Steve Urkel for love advice. ABC "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (1993) Her next role was in one 1993 episode of "Fresh Prince" called "Bundle of Joy," playing a little girl named Cindy when she was 6 years old. NBC "Baywatch" (1996) She also appeared in one 1996 episode of "Baywatch" called "Scorcher" as a girl named Willa who gets lost on the beach. YouTube "Even Stevens" (2002) In 2002, Rivera appeared in one episode of this Disney Channel comedy, playing a girl who gets peeved when Shia LaBeouf's Louis gets gum stuck in her hair. Disney Channel "Soul Food" (2003) She played Ahmad's girlfriend Lauryn in two 2003 episodes of this series that followed a multigenerational Black family in Chicago. Showtime "The Bernie Mac Show" (2002-06) Rivera had a recurring role in this Fox sitcom, appearing in 11 episodes as a girl named Donna who befriends Mac's niece Vanessa (Camille Winbush). Fox "Glee" (2009-15) Rivera's best-known role was Santana Lopez on Ryan Murphy's Fox musical series "Glee." Santana is a popular cheerleader who explores her identity as a lesbian and later falls in love with and marries h... Fox "The View" (2014-15) As she was wrapping work on "Glee," Rivera made six appearances as a guest co-host on the beloved ABC daytime talk show. ABC "Devious Maids" (2015) She also had a recurring role as a maid named Blanca Alvarez in the third season of this Marc Cherry dramedy-mystery series. Lifetime "Step-Up: Highwater" (2018-19) in this YouTube Original series, Rivera co-stars as the head of a performing arts high school in Atlanta where twins Tal and Janelle Baker have enrolled after moving from Ohio. YouTube

