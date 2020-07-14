Naya Rivera’s Cause of Death Ruled an Accidental Drowning

“Glee” star’s body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday

| July 14, 2020 @ 2:11 PM Last Updated: July 14, 2020 @ 2:38 PM
Naya Rivera

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The cause of death for “Glee” star Naya Rivera was an accidental drowning, the Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday.

The body recovered from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Monday was confirmed to be Rivera by dental comparison, and a full autopsy has been performed, according to a statement from the medical examiner.

“The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged,” the statement said. The autopsy found “No traumatic injuries or disease processes” and no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in her test. Samples have been submitted for toxicology testing.

Also Read: Naya Rivera Honored by Ryan Murphy and Fellow 'Glee' Creators: She Was 'Warm,' 'Caring' and 'Fiercely Protective'

Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. The boy told authorities Rivera had jumped into the water but did not come back up. After a lengthy search hindered by visibility issues, a body was recovered on Monday, six days into the recovery effort.

At a press conference following the discovery of the body, Sheriff Bill Ayub said “Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body, and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is of Naya Rivera.”

Naya Rivera's 11 Most Memorable Roles, From 'Family Matters' to 'Glee' (Photos)

  • Naya Rivera Getty
  • Naya Rivera Royal Family CBS
  • Naya Rivera Family Matters ABC
  • Naya Rivera on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air NBC
  • Naya Rivera Baywatch (1) YouTube
  • Naya Rivera Even Stevens Disney Channel
  • Showtime
  • Naya Rivera Bernie Mac Show Fox
  • Naya Rivera Glee Fox
  • Naya Rivera the View ABC
  • Naya Rivera Devious Maids Lifetime
  • Naya Rivera Step Up_ High Water YouTube
1 of 12

She’s been acting on television since the early 1990s

Though she's best known for the role of Santana Lopez on Fox's musical series "Glee," on which she starred from 2009 to 2015, Naya Rivera's acting career began with television roles in early 1990s. Here is a list of 11 of Rivera's most memorable roles throughout her career, from her beginnings as a child actress in the early up through her most recent role in "Step Up: High Water." 

View In Gallery

