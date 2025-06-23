NBA Finals Close Out With Most-Watched Game in 6 Years With 16 Million Viewers

Sunday’s victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder peaked with 19.3 million viewers

NBA-Finals-Game-7
Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers go head-to-head in NBA Finals game 7 (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The NBA Finals closed out its battle between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder with the most-watched game the tournament has seen in six years.

Sunday’s Game 7 brought in an average viewership of 16.35 million on ABC and ESPN+, according to preliminary figures from Nielsen, marking the biggest audience for an NBA finals game in 2019. The game peaked with 19.28 million viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET. Final viewership figures for the game will be available on Tuesday, and this story will be updated when the figures are available.

More to come …

