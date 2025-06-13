NBA Launches New Joint Media Venture With Take-Two Interactive

The NBA and Take-Two Interactive teamed up to launch a new entertainment company: NBA Take-Two Media.

The joint venture, which was created to celebrate basketball’s unique role in culture, will bring fans and players together through competitive gaming, social-first content, original programming and live events.

NBA Take-Two Media will produce stories and experiences across gaming, travel, music, fashion, food and more in partnership with tastemakers, athletes, creators and fans.

“We are immensely pleased to continue our longstanding, highly successful partnership with the NBA and the NBPA and look forward to building upon the record-setting achievements that we have accomplished together,” Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a statement. “We are excited to unveil NBA Take-Two Media and look forward to seeing how it will create an entirely new and multi-faceted NBA experience for our communities.”

The move comes as the league, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), and the video game publisher’s 2K label have also reached a multi-year extension of their licensing partnership. Take-Two is also renewing its partnerships with NBA G League and USA Basketball.

“NBA 2K is a staple in the basketball community and has given fans a dynamic and immersive opportunity to experience the game and deepen their connection with the players,” NBPA executive director Andre Iguodala said. “The extension of this partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation while expanding the reach of our sport to new audiences around the world.”

Take-Two’s “NBA 2K” series has sold over 150 million units worldwide and has millions of active daily players.

“NBA 2K has engaged a new generation of basketball fans in an increasingly digital world,” Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, added. “By expanding our partnership and creating NBA Take-Two Media, we look forward to building on the incredible success of the NBA 2K franchise.”