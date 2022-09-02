nbc heart flatline 2

Is NBC's potential ditching of the 10 p.m. hour a bad sign for broadcast scripted drama? (NBC, Getty Images)

5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV

by | September 2, 2022 @ 10:02 AM

”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap

The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.

“Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,” Frons told TheWrap. “If Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon are making bigger, better dramas for five times the money, maybe you shouldn’t be in the drama business.”

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Knolle

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Video Streaming Entertainment

Say Goodbye to the Dream of Endless Streaming Content | Analysis
Amazon Lord of the Rings Rings of Power

How Amazon Will Define Success for Its Billion-Dollar Bet on ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel | Charts
CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Scores Primetime Wednesday Ratings Win – but Wasn’t the Most-Watched Show
John Irwin, Founder of Irwin Entertainment

Emmy-Nominated Comedy Producer John Irwin Reveals the Art to Taping a Live Performance
melissa-villasenor-alex-moffat

‘SNL’ Veterans Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor to Exit Ahead of Season 48 Premiere
nbc schedule 10 pm

What NBC Ditching the 10 PM Hour Could Mean – for Local Stations, Fans and Broadcast TV’s Future

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Earns NBC Tuesday’s Primetime Trophy
Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra in "House of the Dragon" (HBO)

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Takes the Throne at Top of Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

‘The Bachelorette’ Courts Another Primetime Ratings Win on Monday
hulu

‘The Orville’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Are the Most In-Demand Originals on Hulu | Charts
amazon prime video jeff bezos lord of the rings of power

Inside Amazon Prime’s Billion-Dollar ‘Big Swing’ With ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel