NBC Acquires Canadian Medical Drama ‘Transplant’

NBC has acquired the Canadian medical drama series “Transplant,” the network announced Thursday.

Originally developed at Canada’s CTV network, the series stars “Quantico” alum Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

The 13-episode series first aired on CTV in February. It is produced by Sphère Média Plus in association with the network and NBCUniversal Content Studios’ international division.

“Transplant” was a success for CTV during its initial run, ranking as the most-watched Canadian series among total viewers this broadcast year.

Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa also star in the series from creator and executive producer Joseph Kay. Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury also executive produce.