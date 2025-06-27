NBC’s Jacob Soboroff Explains How His Time as a Red Carpet Reporter Helps Him With ‘Bird Dogging’ Politicians Now | Video

Before he was NBC News’ Political and National Correspondent, Jacob Soboroff was actually a red carpet reporter, chasing celebrities instead of politicians. And, according to the journalist, the experience with the former actually helps today with the latter.

During an appearance on “Late Night” on Thursday in support of his new book “Firestorm,” Meyers applauded Soboroff for his interviews with people like California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Meyers noted that “you have to have a certain level of nerve” to be able to approach politicians out in the wild, and pointed out that Soboroff has been honing this skill for years now.

“I was a red carpet host for the AMC channel,” Soboroff confirmed. “And there is no more humbling job than trying to get Seth Meyers to talk to you on the red carpet when he really wants to go inside.”

At that, Meyers cracked up, joking that he really does just want to get inside, so he can see whatever premiere he’s attending. But, speaking more seriously, Soboroff admitted that his time on the carpet, competing for the time and attention of celebrities, has proven useful.

“Bird dogging elected officials, I think I learned a lot by having to chase celebrities that didn’t want to talk to me,” he said.

Meyers noted that he personally has “a lot of empathy” for red carpet reporters, given the nature of the job. But, Soboroff offered some optimism.

“You, too, red carpet correspondents, can interview Tom Homan one day,” he joked.

You can watch Jacob Soboroff’s full appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.