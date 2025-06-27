Gavin Newsom Sues Fox News for $787 Million for Saying He Lied About Trump Call

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing Fox News for $787 million, he revealed on Friday.

“No more lies,” he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences — just like it did in the Dominion case,” Newsom said in a statement to Politico. “Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine.”

Newsom said he is seeking the massive payout after Fox News star Jesse Watters said the governor lied about a phone call with President Trump earlier this month.

According to Newsom’s lawsuit, he last spoke to the president on June 7 for about 16 minutes; the call came a day after President Trump sent 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to counter rioters amid the anti-ICE protests that happened in the city.

Later, on June 10, Trump said he spoke to Newsom “a day ago,” which Newsom pushed back against. Watters then asked on air “Why would Newsom lie and claim Trump never called him?” while flashing a screenshot of Trump’s June 7 call with Newsom on the screen, which had been obtained by Fox News reporter John Roberts.

That move, according to Newsom’s attorneys, fits the legal standard for defamation. His lawsuit, filed in Delaware Superior Court, the same state Fox News is incorporated in, hurt his standing in the eyes of voters, which could cost him in future elections.

Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

A person familiar with Newsom’s lawsuit said he is pursuing legal action in a personal capacity and that his office is not involved.

In a letter sent to Fox News on Friday, attorneys Mark Bankson and Michael Teter blasted President Trump as a “near-octogenarian with a history of delusionary public statements and unhinged late-night social media screeds” who might easily confuse his dates. “But Fox’s decision to cover up for President Trump’s error cannot be so easily dismissed.”

More to come…