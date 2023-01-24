NBC Los Angeles sports anchor Fred Roggin is departing NBC4 after over four decades at the network, according to media reports.

Roggin will cease reporting in daily sports segments and instead fill his free time with “creative outlets,” including his radio show as well as other opportunities, according to NBC4, with his final day at the network being Thursday, Jan. 26.

Joining the NBC4 in 1980, Roggin covered several major championships for Los Angeles-based teams, including two Dodgers World Series winning titles and five NBA wins for the Lakers in the ’80s, before going on to head NBC’s Olympics coverage and other key sports events, creating memorable segments like “Roggin’s Heroes” and “Hall of Shame.”

NBC4 did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Hailing from Detroit, Roggin began his career at Phoenix College, where he studied broadcasting, before joining the network.

Shortly before starting at NBC4, Roggin was sports anchor, reporter and play-by-play announcer for KIKO Radio in Globe, Arizona beginning in 1976, kickstarting his broadcasting career. A year later, Roggin became a sports anchor, reporter and sports director for KBLU Radio and KYEL-TV in Yuma, Arizona.

During his time at NBC Los Angeles, Roggin hosted sports commentary program “Going Roggin” and live multi-platform show “The Challenge,” which he also created. The veteran reporter has also been a host for NBC4 for every Olympic Game since 1984, including the Games in Los Angeles, London, Vancouver, Beijing, Athens, Turin, Sydney and Salt Lake.

Over the course of his wide spanning career, he has earned numerous accolades, including 35 Los Angeles Emmy Awards, 30 Golden Mike Awards, five Associated Press Awards and several Los Angeles Press Club Awards for his sports segments, specials and series. He was inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2014 and the California Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Roggin currently resides in the San Fernando Valley with his family.