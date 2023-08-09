NBC News Sets Laura Jarrett as ‘Saturday Today’ Co-Anchor

Laura Jarrett will join Peter Alexander as co-anchor of NBC News’ “Saturday Today” starting Sept. 9. She is set to replace Kristen Welker, who has been tapped to host “Meet the Press” in the fall.

Jarrett, who joined the network in January 2023, has been covering the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court and providing analysis on legal issues, law enforcement and major breaking news stories. Prior to NBC, Jarrett worked at CNN, where she spent six years covering the DOJ and legal affairs and served as the co-anchor of “Early Start.”

Her coverage has included stories such as the Alex Murdaugh trial, the Idaho college murders case, the Supreme Court’s decision overruling Roe v. Wade, the Congressional investigation into Jan. 6, the investigations into former President Trump and the legal battles over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling,” Libby Leist, Executive Vice President of “Today” and Lifestyle, said in a statement. “Not only is she a terrific journalist, she’s also a wonderful colleague. We can’t wait to officially welcome her to ‘Saturday Today.’”

Jarrett and Alexander will be joined by NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer, who has been named “Saturday Today” feature anchor, and meteorologist Angie Lassman.

In addition to co-anchoring, Jarrett will continue in her role as NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent and Alexander will continue his role as Chief White House Correspondent. Fryer will also continue as co-anchor of “Morning News NOW.”

“Saturday Today” will return to Studio 1A in New York City from its current home in Washington D.C.