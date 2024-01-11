NBC News Lays Offs Dozens of Staffers 

NBC News implemented a series of layoffs on Thursday, impacting several dozen staffers.

The layoffs are intended to better position the newsroom for future success, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Puck News’ Dylan Byers first reported the news, saying that the total number of employees who will be impacted will be fewer than 100. NBC News and MSNBC had a cumulative workforce of around 3,500 staffers total.

The network currently has 150 new and open positions and the employees impacted by the layoffs have been encouraged to apply, according to a person familiar. Over the last three years the network has created hundreds of new positions.

Those who have been impacted have been alerted and will receive a severance package and outplacement and 60 days of notification before their employment ends, according to TVNewser.

The media industry has been plagued by layoffs as advertising revenue declines and economic headwinds batter institutions. Just prior to the New Year, Condé Nast, G/O Media, Vice Media and Vox Media cut staff, most of whom already had layoffs earlier this year. Additionally, The Washington Post offered buyouts to 240 employees in an effort to reduce their workforce.

Broadcast, print and digital outlets collectively saw 2,681 journalism job cuts in 2023, up 48% from 1,808 in 2022 and 77% from 1,511 in 2021, according to a report from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

NBC News and MSNBC also laid off staff a year ago, cutting around 75 employees scattered across the networks.