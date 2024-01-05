NBCUniversal News Group will air two distinct specials to commemorate the National Day of Racial Healing on NBC News NOW and Noticias Telemundo.

The programming, sponsored by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and a teaser for which you can watch above, will examine a range of topics including policing, housing, reparations, allyship, environmental justice and racial trauma.

The special on NBC News NOW will stream on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET and the Telemundo special programming will stream on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

The NBC News NOW special will be anchored by “NBC News Daily’s” Zinhle Essamuah and Kate Snow. The special intends to cover the state of race in America and discuss the progress which has been made and what challenges continue to persist.

The NBC News NOW special will feature reports from NBC News correspondents Shaquille Brewster, Antonia Hylton, Vicky Nguyen and Guad Venegas.

Guests joining the program will include Congresswoman Barbara Lee, LAPD Chief of Police Michel Moore, psychologist and racial trauma expert Dr. Jenny Wang, author and activist Tim Wise, Author Dr. Irshad Manji, and co-founder of the National Compadres Network Jerry Tello.

Noticias Telemundo’s Johana Suárez and Lori Montenegro will co-host the Spanish-language special on Noticias Telemundo, examining the history of racism in the U.S. and the Latino community.

Guests joining the Telemundo special will include co-founder of the National Compadres Network Jerry Tello, historian Dr. Xochitl Flores Marcial, Founder of Healing Dialogue and Action Javier Stauring, Civil rights attorney Rafaela Uribe, Psychotherapist and Professor Melissa Shepherd Williams, and Founder of Movimiento Cosmico Indigenous Dance & Culture Lidia Doniz.

The National Day of Racial Healing was established in 2017. This marks the second consecutive year of specials for this day from NBCUniversal News Group.

Encore presentations of the NBC News Now special will stream on Jan. 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET and Jan. 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW.