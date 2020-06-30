NBC News’ “Meet the Press” won the quarter in ratings for Sunday broadcast news shows, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings.

Overall in Q2, “Meet the Press” averaged 3,814,000 total viewers, beating CBS News’ “CBS Sunday Morning” by 64,000 and ABC News’ “This Week” by 605,000. That gave “MTP” its tenth consecutive quarter win among total viewers and best total viewers advantage over ABC in over a year, since the first quarter of 2019.

Versus 2019’s second quarter, “MTP” grew 24% among total viewers. CBS News and ABC News grew more, up 34% and 25%, respectively.

The Chuck Todd-helmed Sunday show also won in the advertiser-coveted age demographics of 25 to 54 and 18 to 49.

“Meet the Press” pulled in an average of 901,000 viewers from 25 to 54 while CBS News saw 765,000 and ABC News secured 721,000. This marks the 18th consecutive quarter “MTP” won that age demo.

As for 18-to-49-year-olds, “MTP” brought in an average of 600,000. CBS News saw an average of 504,000 in that demo while ABC News brought in an average of 473,000. With those 600,000 average viewers in the demo, NBC News notched a 19th consecutive quarter win.

For the month of June alone, “MTP” averaged 3,288,000 total viewers. CBS News averaged 3,246,000 and ABC News averaged 2,869,000. It was the second consecutive monthly win for the show.