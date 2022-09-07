A spokesperson for NBC News denied that they are forcing staffers to return to work five days a week in their New York City office after a letter sent by the NBC News Guild accused them of instituting an inflexible new policy that had allegedly already seen several remote employees being given the boot.

In a letter signed by 210 members and shared to Twitter on Wednesday, the news guild protested the five-day RTO mandate and claimed that an unknown number of remote colleagues had already been “baselessly terminated.”

“Our members are organized — we’re ready to fight to protect our coworkers and win a RTO policy that actually makes sense,” the guild wrote, added that NBC News has” shown no interest in negotiating a serious deal,” and is instead “pushing an unsafe and inflexible return.”

However, a spokesperson for NBC News told TheWrap, “There is not and has never been, a five-day return-to-office mandate.” They added, “We remain committed to a flexible and hybrid workplace.”

The spokesperson also denied that any remote staffers have been fired over the issue. “As a matter of policy, NBC News does not comment on the employment status of current or former employees. However, no NBC News Guild employee has faced any form of termination because of their geographic location. We are in active discussions with the Guild over a safe and flexible return-to-office policy.”

This is far from the first clash between the guild and NBC News. The guild’s pinned tweet from August is about their two-year battle with NBC News over reducing union members’ salaries without bargaining.

Today we delivered this letter to @NBCNews management (signed by 210 unit members) demanding a better RTO plan and the immediate reinstatement of several remote colleagues who have been baselessly terminated. pic.twitter.com/V1YvzVCNGA — NBC Guild (@nbcnewsguild) September 7, 2022

Two years ago, management at @NBCNews broke the law and unilaterally reduced our union members’ salaries without bargaining.



Last week — after 24 months of unnecessary company delay and two failed appeals — they finally admitted it. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/vh97x5WIfE — NBC Guild (@nbcnewsguild) August 8, 2022

Reps for the guild did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.