Zerlina Maxwell announced on Monday that she is leaving MSNBC after her streaming show, “Zerlina,” was canceled at sister platform Peacock.

“Personal News: My last episode of @zerlinashow on 9/15 next week will also be my last day at @msnbc,” she tweeted.

She thanked her team, adding, “I was able to use our show and my voice to put the spotlight on black and brown communities that are not often considered in mainstream conversations. I am really excited about the next chapter and I’m looking forward to moving into a space at the forefront of where the media is headed!”

Maxwell did not specify what her next media job will be.

The departure comes after the news last Wednesday that both “Zerlina” and Ayman Mohyeldin’s Peacocks shows were being cut.

Personal News:



My last episode of @zerlinashow on 9/15 next week will also be my last day at @msnbc. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 6, 2022

The cancellation of the two MSNBC shows is part of an effort to change the programming of the MSNBC hub on Peacock, according to the individual with knowledge of the move.

Maxwell started at MSNBC in 2018. The former campaign aide to Hillary Clinton was an analyst for the network. “Zerlina” debuted in October 2020 and was billed as “an incisive and timely coverage of politics and current events through in-depth conversations that unpack the latest developments in this era’s breakneck news cycle and will draw back the curtain on their real-world consequences.”

MSNBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Maxwell, who also worked as a field organizer for the Barack Obama campaign in 2008, is the head of progressive programming for SiriusXM, co-hosting “Signal Boost” and her own show, “Mornings with Zerlina.”