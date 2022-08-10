MSNBC Cancels Zerlina Maxwell, Ayman Mohyeldin Shows Streaming on Peacock

MSNBC has canceled showed hosted by Zerlina Maxwell and Ayman Mohyeldin on the streaming platform Peacock, TheWrap learned Wednesday.

The cancelation of the two MSNBC shows is part of an effort to change programing of the MSNBC hub on Peacock, according to the individual with knowledge of the move.

While the shows will come off Peacock, both Maxwell and Mohyeldin are expected to stay on the network in other roles.

MSNBC would like Maxwell, who started at MSNBC in 2018 and is a former campaign aide to Hillary Clinton, to continue her role as an analyst for the network.

Similarly, Mohyeldin will remain a host for his weekend prime show on cable and will also continue reporting and serving as a fill-in host for weekday primetime shows.

The changes will go into effect in September.

While MSNBC cut Maxwell and Mohyeldin’s in its effort to change programing of the network’s hub on Peacock, it is unknown what else the network plans to shift in this move.

The news comes months after Alex Wagner was announced to be taking over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. slot starting Aug. 16. Wagner, who hosted Showtime’s “The Circus,” will take over the 9 p.m. hour four days each week as Maddow shifted to hosting “The Rachel Maddow Show” just once a week, on Mondays.