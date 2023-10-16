NBC News to Host 3rd Republican Primary Debate

The debate will be held on Nov. 8 and broadcast from Miami

NBC News Debate
Getty Images

NBC News will host the third Republican presidential primary debate on Nov. 8, the network said on Monday. 

The debate will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET and will be televised from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Moderators and candidates have yet to be announced. 

The third debate of the GOP primary cycle will be airing on NBC’s linear network, streaming, and digital platforms. The RNC has also partnered with Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition, as well as Rumble to livestream the event. 

Read Next
Republican Debate No. 2 Draws in 9.5 Million Viewers, Down 26% From First Event

Fox networks have enjoyed a monopoly on the Republican primary debates so far in this election cycle. The first debate was hosted by Fox News and the second was hosted by Fox Business Network. 

It is not yet clear who will be on the stage as the RNC has raised the polling and donor thresholds for the third debate. In order to qualify for the NBC News debate, GOP candidates must have campaign contributions from at least 70,000 unique donors. Additionally, each candidate must also register at least 4% in two national polls or in one national poll and one early-state poll that satisfies the RNC’s polling requirements.

The most recent debate, hosted by Fox Business, had seven candidates attend. Notably, former President and current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has yet to attend a debate in this cycle. 

chris-christie-morning-joe
Read Next
Trump May Attend 3rd GOP Debate Because 'He Will Have Lost Even More Ground in the Polls,' Chris Christie Says (Video)

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.