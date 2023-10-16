NBC News to Host 3rd Republican Primary Debate

NBC News will host the third Republican presidential primary debate on Nov. 8, the network said on Monday.

The debate will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET and will be televised from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Moderators and candidates have yet to be announced.

The third debate of the GOP primary cycle will be airing on NBC’s linear network, streaming, and digital platforms. The RNC has also partnered with Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition, as well as Rumble to livestream the event.

Fox networks have enjoyed a monopoly on the Republican primary debates so far in this election cycle. The first debate was hosted by Fox News and the second was hosted by Fox Business Network.

It is not yet clear who will be on the stage as the RNC has raised the polling and donor thresholds for the third debate. In order to qualify for the NBC News debate, GOP candidates must have campaign contributions from at least 70,000 unique donors. Additionally, each candidate must also register at least 4% in two national polls or in one national poll and one early-state poll that satisfies the RNC’s polling requirements.

The most recent debate, hosted by Fox Business, had seven candidates attend. Notably, former President and current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has yet to attend a debate in this cycle.