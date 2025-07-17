NBC News Sees 12% Web Traffic Boost as NYT, WaPo Visitors Decline | Exclusive

NBC News was one of the few major outlets to see its web traffic climb year-over-year during the second quarter, according to new Comscore data shared exclusively with TheWrap on Thursday.

The Peacock network, bolstered by multiple exclusive interviews with President Trump, had a 12% jump in unique visitors compared to Q2 2024. Between April and the end of June, NBC News averaged more than 79 million unique visitors per month.

Other outlets, like The New York Times and The Washington Post, ended up heading in the opposite direction. Both the Times and Post saw their web traffic hit by a double digit percentage drop.

For the quarter, the only other mainstream outlet to see an increase in unique visitors was The Wall Street Journal. WSJ averaged 38.8 million unique visitors per month during Q2, up 14% year-over-year.

Here is how a few other top outlets stacked up in Q2, per Comscore:

NYT: 80.2 million unique visitors, down 11% year-over-year

WaPo: 40.4 million unique visitors, down 14% year-over-year

ABC News: 48.4 million unique visitors, down 1% year-over-year

Fox News: 79.3 million unique visitors, flat year-over-year

NBC News scored an exclusive interview with President Trump on “Meet the Press” in early May, and host Kristen Welker followed that up with another phone interview with the commander-in-chief during the quarter. Reporter Yamiche Alcindor also had an exclusive phone interview with Trump in June in which he discussed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The web gains for NBC News come as the outlet has also found success on TikTok as of late. NBC News pulled in 2.5 billion TikTok views in Q1, and 1.7 billion in Q2.