NBC Imports Canadian Medical Drama ‘Nurses’ Following ‘Transplant’ Success

NBC is importing the Canadian medical drama “Nurses” to air on the network beginning next month.

The 10-episode series, set in Toronto, follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others while struggling to help themselves. It stars Tiera Skovbye (“Riverdale”), Natasha Calis (“The Posession”), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (“Blindspot”), Sandy Sidhu (“Home Before Dark”) and Donald MacLean Jr. (“Workin’ Moms”).

The network will air preview episodes on Monday, Dec. 7 and Monday, Dec. 14 before returning with a proper premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The move to import “Nurses,” which first aired on Canada’s Global TV, looks to build on the success NBC saw with its other recent import, “Transplant,” earlier this fall. “Transplant” premiered on the network back in September and has averaged 5.6 million viewers per episode, with a particularly strong showing in delayed viewing.

“Nurses” is executive produced by Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Vanessa Piazza, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton and Tassie Cameron with Julie Puckrin as co-executive producer. It is produced by ICF Films and eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. eOne handles international distribution on the series.