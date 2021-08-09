Getty Images

NBC Annoyed Olympic Viewers by Pushing Peacock – But Did It Drive Sign-Ups?

by | August 9, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The Tokyo Games’ opening weekend drove the most paid sign-ups in the year-old streaming service’s short history

NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics have been beset by numerous challenges during its stormy two-week run, as the lack of notable American stars competing and a confusing broadcast schedule led to some of the worst Olympic TV ratings in history.

But the Olympics had led to at least one win for NBCUniversal, and it might be the most important one: NBC’s gambit to put some of the most popular events on its fledgling Peacock streaming service has led to more people than ever checking out the year-old platform.

Become a member to read more.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

quinn

Canadian Soccer Star Quinn Becomes First Openly Trans, Nonbinary Olympic Medalist
tokyo olympics ratings week 2

Tokyo Olympics Week 2 Highs and Lows in TV Ratings | Chart
cnn+

What Streaming Upstart CNN Can Learn From Fox Nation and Other Competitors

WrapPRO Roundtable: Is Tech Blasting Age Barriers in Hollywood?

Can Facebook’s $1 Billion Spend on Content Keep Creators Happy?
Annie Live! Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger Joins NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
The Suicide Squad 2021

Why ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Such a Box Office Wild Card
zenia mucha

Inside Disney’s Search to Replace Zenia Mucha: Does a New Era Demand a New Kind of Communications Chief?

Netflix’s Slice of US Subscription Streaming Pie Has Shrunk 19% in 2 Years | Chart
Simone Biles

Simone Biles’s Bronze-Medal Win Vaults NBC’s Olympics Coverage Past 17 Million Viewers

Notre Dame Football’s Home Opener Will Not Air on NBC for the First Time in 30 Years