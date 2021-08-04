Simone Biles

Getty Images

Simone Biles’s Bronze-Medal Win Vaults NBC’s Olympics Coverage Past 17 Million Viewers

by | August 4, 2021 @ 3:27 PM

It marked the first time since 1988 that the second Olympics Tuesday outdrew the first

Simone Biles’s bronze-medal win during Tuesday’s primetime period led NBCUniversal to average 17.4 million total viewers across NBC, its cable channels and digital properties, including Peacock. It was the first time since Seoul 1988 that the second Tuesday of an Olympics outdrew the first.

Of that tally, NBC Sports Digital properties had an average minute audience (AMA) of 512,000 viewers across NBC Olympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

