Notre Dame Football’s Home Opener Will Not Air on NBC for the First Time in 30 Years

The Fighting Irish football faithful will have to pay up to watch Notre Dame’s home opener against Toledo next month. NBC, which has broadcast every Notre Dame home football game since 1991, will sit out the Sept. 11 matchup in favor of NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

The game will be available on Peacock’s premium tier, though NBC is going to give out a small discount ahead of time. This will be the only Notre Dame game that Peacock will have exclusively; the rest of the Fighting Irish’s home schedule, including the annual matchup against USC, will be available on both Peacock and NBC.

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees will make his debut in the broadcast booth alongside Mike Tirico.

“Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space — our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission,” Jack Swarbrick, director of athletics at Notre Dame, said. “Bringing Notre Dame Football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship.”



“We are delighted to stream Notre Dame Football on Peacock,” Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports, added. “Peacock exemplifies how we’re innovating as a company, and Notre Dame has consistently been a tremendous partner in making progressive choices for sports programming.”

Peacock previously streamed Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold spring game back in April.